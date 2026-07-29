Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Printed Gilet

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Recycled Materials
When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'