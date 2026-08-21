Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail-Racing Shoes

brilliant
GauriD468641112
brilliant! not worn yet. but they have a potential to be my favorite pair.
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Ultralight foam and enhanced grip fuel your trail speed.
The Ultrafly Trail takes what you love about the original and refines it, so you can go the distance. The springy ZoomX foam is more responsive and the full-length carbon plate is softer for a smooth ride. The outsole helps reduce weight while maintaining enhanced grip as the miles pile up.
Ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole delivers Nike's highest energy return with a stable feel for the trail. The foam is 'unwrapped' in the heel for even better responsiveness.
Don't worry about puddles or streams—the upper is made for water drainage. It's also lightweight, durable and breathable.
Tackle technical terrain with the full-length carbon-fibre plate. We reduced the stiffness compared to the original Ultrafly for better control on the trails.
Go the distance with Vibram® Megagrip outsole. It's designed to give you durability and enhanced grip on wet terrain.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
brilliant
GauriD468641112
brilliant! not worn yet. but they have a potential to be my favorite pair.
Awesome Pair
n2nie
Amazing pair of shoes. I’m a frequent runner on the road and trail (light to mild terrain). Very stable on the heel and very light. The shoes have energy return and you can feel it. It wants you to go faster. I have put in 30 miles and it feels great. Will buy another pair.
The best!
RuNaP313470693
The ACG Ultrafly performs exceptionally well off‑road. Great traction, durable materials, and a secure fit make them ideal for fast, confident runs on mixed terrain.
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 287g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
8.5mm
Powered By
ZoomX Foam, Carbon-Fibre Flyplate & Vibram® Megagrip
Caleb Olson
2025 Western States champion