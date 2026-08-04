Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes

ACG Women’s Pegasus Trail Nike shoes
Jocelyn06fb0307bf334ef6a62939c92767bcb2
Very comfortable. Looks so classy. Can stand rocky terrain. Just love how it grips.
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.
A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.
Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.
This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.
Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.
Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
ACG Women’s Pegasus Trail Nike shoes
Jocelyn06fb0307bf334ef6a62939c92767bcb2
Very comfortable. Looks so classy. Can stand rocky terrain. Just love how it grips.
Great Trail Shoe
linda194399236
This is my third pair of this style. I have narrow feet with pretty high arches and hike a lot of gravelly trails and this style of shoes are the best I’ve experienced. They are comfortable and give me good balance and traction. I’m a 7 to 7 1/2 in normal shoes and wear an 8 1/2 in these.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
ΕιρήνηΚ62052694
Μαλακό, άνετη εφαρμογή,καλή απορρόφηση κραδασμών , και ελαφρύ
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
The ACG Pegasus Trail is built for runners who crave off-road adventure. It's built to handle mixed terrain, moderately technical trails and road-to-trail runs with responsive cushioning and confident grip.
A ReactX foam midsole with increased stack height delivers durable, responsive cushioning and a stable feel underfoot. It helps runners stay comfortable and connected across uneven ground.
We added more ReactX foam to increase the cushioning compared to earlier versions. A wider forefoot also provides more room while an updated outsole helps deliver optimal grip on rugged or moderately technical trails.
The Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) outsole is designed to deliver grip on wet trails and on uneven, rugged ground.
ReactX foam feels responsive and stable underfoot, helping absorb impact while still keeping runners connected to the terrain when precision matters.
An updated fit provides more room in the forefoot, giving toes space to spread naturally during long runs. A secure feel around the midfoot helps allow for confident footing on uneven ground.
Made to move seamlessly from pavement to dirt, the ACG Pegasus Trail combines responsive cushioning with trail-ready traction.
An 8mm heel-to-toe drop provides a balanced feel that works well for runners coming from road shoes or anyone looking for a smooth stride across mixed terrain.
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 247g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
8mm
Powered By
ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber
Rebecca Kohne
ACG athlete