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Highly Rated
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes - Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

Women's Trail-Running Shoes

149,99 €
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II
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Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II
  • Style: HV8121-200

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

149,99 €

Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.

A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.

Engineered mesh upper

Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

ReactX foam midsole

This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

High-Traction Outsole

Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

Re-designed toe box

Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

Product details

  • Weight: approx. 247g (women's UK 5.5)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II
  • Style: HV8121-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (28)

4.9 stars

  • ACG Women’s Pegasus Trail Nike shoes

    Jocelyn06fb0307bf334ef6a62939c92767bcb2

    Very comfortable. Looks so classy. Can stand rocky terrain. Just love how it grips.

  • Great Trail Shoe

    linda194399236

    This is my third pair of this style. I have narrow feet with pretty high arches and hike a lot of gravelly trails and this style of shoes are the best I’ve experienced. They are comfortable and give me good balance and traction. I’m a 7 to 7 1/2 in normal shoes and wear an 8 1/2 in these.

  • Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

    ΕιρήνηΚ62052694

    Μαλακό, άνετη εφαρμογή,καλή απορρόφηση κραδασμών , και ελαφρύ

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

149,99 €

FAQ (8)

Who is the ACG Pegasus Trail best suited for?

The ACG Pegasus Trail is built for runners who crave off-road adventure. It's built to handle mixed terrain, moderately technical trails and road-to-trail runs with responsive cushioning and confident grip.

What cushioning technology does the ACG Pegasus Trail use?

A ReactX foam midsole with increased stack height delivers durable, responsive cushioning and a stable feel underfoot. It helps runners stay comfortable and connected across uneven ground.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail improve on earlier versions?

We added more ReactX foam to increase the cushioning compared to earlier versions. A wider forefoot also provides more room while an updated outsole helps deliver optimal grip on rugged or moderately technical trails.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail outsole perform on wet and technical terrain?

The Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) outsole is designed to deliver grip on wet trails and on uneven, rugged ground.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail balance cushioning with trail feel?

ReactX foam feels responsive and stable underfoot, helping absorb impact while still keeping runners connected to the terrain when precision matters.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail fit for longer trail runs?

An updated fit provides more room in the forefoot, giving toes space to spread naturally during long runs. A secure feel around the midfoot helps allow for confident footing on uneven ground.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail handle road-to-trail transitions?

Made to move seamlessly from pavement to dirt, the ACG Pegasus Trail combines responsive cushioning with trail-ready traction.

What is the heel-to-toe drop in the ACG Pegasus Trail, and who does the ACG Pegasus Trail suit best?

An 8mm heel-to-toe drop provides a balanced feel that works well for runners coming from road shoes or anyone looking for a smooth stride across mixed terrain.

All-terrain grip and comfort. Made to wreak havoc on every surface.

Engineered For

Trail Running

Terrain

Moderately Technical

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 247g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 247g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8mm

Powered By

ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber

Features That Perform

  • High-Traction Outsole

    Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

  • ReactX Foam Midsole

    This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

  • Redesigned Toe Box

    Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort on every mile. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

  • Engineered Mesh Upper

    Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

Rebecca Kohne

"Running with these shoes on technical terrain is really nice for feeling confident and safe. I feel in control".

Rebecca Kohne

ACG athlete

Complete the look

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