Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow Jacket

Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'

399,99 €

Made to keep you protected from wind and water, this jacket is crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and features Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.

Inspired by the sky

Big Bend National Park is a vast area of the Chihuahuan Desert in west Texas. While the area normally has some of the darkest skies in the country, the darkness is broken up by the Marfa Lights—ghostly orbs that glow above the desert. These lights inspired the collection's name.

Advanced protection

Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric keeps you dry so you can focus on the adventure. Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. A waterproof two-way zip adds extra protection from the elements.

Winter sport ready

A built-in powder skirt and extended cuffs with hook-and-loop adjusters at the wrists help prevent snow from entering through the hems. Zips extend from the armpits to the waist for ventilation and access to items in base layer pockets. A zip pass pocket on the sleeve is added to make swiping a breeze.

Fit for adventure

The oversized fit is designed with plenty of space through the body for easy movement and layering. A bungee cord and adjuster on the waist lets you lock in the perfect fit. A toggle on the back of the hood is designed to adjust over your helmet.