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ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket - Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Five Towers

Women's UV Protection Jacket

134,99 €
Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White
Light Orewood Brown/Cream II/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.


  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White
  • Style: II1328-020

ACG Five Towers

134,99 €

Sunny outside? Don't sweat it—this jacket blocks UV rays and wicks perspiration.

This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.

Product Details

  • 93% nylon/7% elastane
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Bungee and cord lock at the hem
  • Locker loop
  • 2-way zip
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White
  • Style: II1328-020

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

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    ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket

    ACG Five Towers

    134,99 €

    Sunny outside? Don't sweat it—this jacket blocks UV rays and wicks perspiration.

    Designed For

    Hiking

    Protection

    UV Coverage

    Weight

    Lightweight

    Tech Specs

    Technology

    Dri-FIT, UV Protection

    Sustainability

    This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

    Features That Perform

    • Sunny-Day Ready

      Explore sun-kissed landscapes without worry. We've added UV protection to help keep you covered.

    • Packable Design

      Need to shed a layer? This lightweight jacket can be stashed in its own zipped chest pocket for easy storage.

    • Outer Layer

      We've made this jacket with a roomy fit so you can wear it over a base.

    • Sweat-Wicking Technology

      Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 5