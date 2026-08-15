ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts

Bermuda ottimi
PierAngeloV210600080
Bermuda da hiking molto belli e leggerissimi, perfetti per le ormai bollenti (anche in montagna) estati europee.
Recycled Materials
To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.
ACG Dolomiti
To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.
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4 stars
Bermuda ottimi
PierAngeloV210600080
Bermuda da hiking molto belli e leggerissimi, perfetti per le ormai bollenti (anche in montagna) estati europee.
No zip pockets anymore
AndreyS155260400
There used to be 2 very functional zip front pockets in previous models. Not anymore, so it is just basic shorts.
Heavy shorts with plenty of pocket space
Ncaaofficial1988
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these shorts as we were traveling to Europe and they do have a lot of pocket space but they are a little heavy.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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ACG Dolomiti