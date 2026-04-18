Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants

Défaut de fabrication
ShinnD780857680
Défaut de fabrication de l’élastique au niveau de la cheville gauche. Je ne recommande pas
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
Nike Academy
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.1 stars
Défaut de fabrication
ShinnD780857680
Défaut de fabrication de l’élastique au niveau de la cheville gauche. Je ne recommande pas
Très bien
Hélder355404065
Très bien en plus c’est trop stylé !
Φθηνη και κακη ποιότητα
anthir729149189
Δυστυχώς φαίνεται πολυ κακο υλικο....πολυ ακριβο για αυτο που παίρνεις! Λαθος αγορά. Δεν θα αγοραζα ξανα τετοιο προιον.
Nike Academy