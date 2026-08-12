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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top - Light Orewood Brown/Light Iron Ore

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top

94,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Light Iron Ore
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Midnight Navy/Dark Obsidian
Bleached Lilac/Platinum Violet
Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green
Cream II/Cream II/College Grey
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, this sweat-wicking top gives you comfort that doesn't quit.


  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: HQ8193-104

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

94,99 €

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, this sweat-wicking top gives you comfort that doesn't quit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Oversized fit feels spacious.

Product details

  • Matt silicone branding on the left sleeve
  • Signature locker loop at the back of the neck
  • 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: HQ8193-104

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (85)

4.8 stars

  • Taglia anarchica

    SoniaS959633848

    Molto bella ma enorme . Altre maglie stessa taglia sono striminzite Come facciamo a regolarci ?

  • Nike Women’s 24.7 Impossibly soft

    Fashionista

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Extremely comfortable and cute fit! Loose fit and flowy. Able to wear casually or sporty

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • So soft

    Ldm2026

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Happy with this purchase. Holds up great in the wash.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

94,99 €

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