Nike Zoom KD 9
Zoom. Everywhere.
Full-length Zoom for 360-degree playmaking.
Nike Zoom KD 9
Covering every inch of the court, KD finds ways to score against even the most determined defenses. His new signature shoe adapts to every move with a second-skin fit and re-engineered cushioning.
Extreme Responsiveness
A full-length Nike Zoom Air unit is thicker in the heel to cushion hard landings, and thinner in the forefoot, for superior pop when KD pulls up quickly.
Incredible Fit
The sock-like Flyknit forefoot gives KD areas of breathability, stretch and support where he needs them most.
Locked-Down Support
Intersecting lace loops create a “cage” that supports and contains KD’s foot during quick cuts and sprints.
“These shoes are perfectly catered to my foot, like I molded these and got a special pair made. That’s what I want everybody to feel who puts these on. It will feel personal.”
Kevin Durant
Behind the Design
Two Artists at Work
At the center of KD’s signature shoe is a conversation between KD and Nike Basketball Senior Design Director Leo Chang—an athlete and a designer who make each other better.
Always Improving
Chang faced a unique design challenge with the KD 9: Durant already felt the KD 8 was the perfect shoe. But, inspired by Durant’s drive to constantly add new moves to his already-dominant arsenal, Chang knew he could level up his design game as well. The results speak for themselves: a new kind of Flyknit, a new kind of Zoom, and a shoe KD loves more than ever.
Inspired by Nature
KD saw a connection between his playing style and the fluid quality of Nike Flyknit, so he asked Chang to use the technology for his new signature shoe. Chang took it a step further by devising an all-new honeycomb construction: “It’s a great geometry because it allows for movement, stability and containment,” he says of the nature-inspired design.