The best bras for girls by Nike
Buying guide
These youth sports bras—available in a variety of styles—are designed for coverage and comfort.
When the time comes for a girl to wear her first bra or training bra, it's important to get the right one. For young athletes, it's especially important to find a well-fitting bra, so girls feel confident, comfortable and empowered to move their bodies. These youth bras—available in a variety of styles—are designed for coverage and comfort, whether for sports or everyday wear.
Nike offers kids' bras in a variety of colours, patterns and styles. Whether the adolescent in your life is looking for a sports bra to wear for athletics or to wear every day at school, there's a Nike bra for every situation.
(Related: Shop these Nike gift ideas for kids)
Youth bras at Nike come in sizes 6 to 20 Plus and are generally built for kids ages 7 to 15. However, if girls' bras feel like they aren't providing ample support, a women's bra may be a better fit.
Find the best Nike bras for young athletes with this guide.
The best Nike bras for girls
For sport, workouts and other higher-impact forms of movement
For young athletes participating in sport or other higher-impact, movement-based activities, a more supportive bra can provide a held-in feel to add just the right amount of support and light compression during exercise.
The Nike Swoosh bra, for example, features thicker, racerback straps and a wider band for more support. With Nike Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh bra disperses moisture across the surface of the fabric, helping keep young athletes cool and dry when they break a sweat. This bra (which also comes in women's sizing) is made in an array of colours and prints, including reversible styles.
(Related: The best Nike running shoes for kids)
For everyday, casual wear
If the young person in your life needs a bra for casual play or everyday wear, consider going with a bra that has a lightweight, barely-there feel.
These styles include the Nike One bra, which features stretchy fabric and high chest coverage, as well as the Nike Indy bra, which comes in a variety of styles and designs.
For adults and kids alike, the Indy bra offers a soft, seamless sensation and a non-restrictive feel with thinner shoulder straps. You'll find sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology in these bras, too.
How to measure girls' bra size
1. Measure underbust
Holding a soft tape measure horizontally, pull it around the ribcage just below the chest (also known as the underbust). The tape measure should feel snug.
2. No tape measure?
Grab a string (or even a shoelace), a pen and a ruler. Pull the string around the ribcage horizontally just below the chest—similar to using a tape measure—and use the pen to mark where one end of the string meets the other side. Then, lay the string on a flat surface and use a ruler to determine the underbust measurement.
3. To find the bra size …
Use the underbust measurement from steps 1 or 2 to find the bra size on the size chart. If the measurement falls between sizes on the chart, opt for the larger size—a slightly larger bra will be more comfortable than a bra that's too tight. *Extended size (+) sports bras differ only in circumference, not length or style.
Three tips for finding the right fit
1. Start with straps
Two fingers should fit between the strap and the body. If the strap is too loose, try a smaller size. If it feels or looks like it's digging into the shoulders, go up a size.
2. Check the band
Make sure the band isn't too tight—two fingers should fit comfortably between the band and the body. Also, raise the arms over the head to make sure the band doesn't ride up—it should fit straight across the ribs.
3. Jump without bounce
Go ahead … jump! There should be minimal bounce in the chest area when jumping and the chest should feel covered and secure. If there is too much bounce to move around comfortably or there is spillage at the underarm or neckline, try a women's size bra.
Words by Julia Sullivan