Ανακύκλωσε + Δώρισε τον αθλητικό εξοπλισμό σου

Recycling + Donation

Αντί να τον πετάξεις, άφησέ τον σε εμάς. Εμείς θα καθαρίσουμε και θα δωρίσουμε ή θα ανακυκλώσουμε τον χρησιμοποιημένο αθλητικό σου εξοπλισμό, για να διασφαλίσουμε ότι θα συνεχίσει να υπάρχει, ακόμα και όταν εσύ έχεις σταματήσει να τον φοράς.

Recycling + Donation

Νέα ευκαιρία για τα προϊόντα προς απόσυρση

Ανακυκλώνοντας και δωρίζοντας ό,τι δεν φοράς πλέον, κρατάμε τα υλικά μακριά από τις χωματερές.

Recycling + Donation

Ποια προϊόντα γίνονται δεκτά

Ανακύκλωσε + Δώρισε τον αθλητικό εξοπλισμό σου

Παπούτσια

Δεχόμαστε οποιαδήποτε μάρκα ελαφρώς φθαρμένων αθλητικών παπουτσιών. Εξαιρούνται τα σανδάλια, τα επίσημα παπούτσια, τα μποτάκια ή τα παπούτσια με μεταλλικά στοιχεία, όπως τάπες ή καρφιά.

Ανακύκλωσε + Δώρισε τον αθλητικό εξοπλισμό σου

Ρούχα

Δεχόμαστε οποιαδήποτε μάρκα ελαφρώς φθαρμένων αθλητικών ειδών άνω και κάτω ένδυσης. Εξαιρούνται οι κάλτσες, τα εσώρουχα ή ρούχα με μεταλλικά τμήματα, όπως σούστες, φερμουάρ ή κουμπιά.

Σημεία Recycling + Donation

Επιλεγμένα καταστήματα Nike στην ΕΕ δέχονται δωρεές χρησιμοποιημένων προϊόντων. Προσθέτουμε διαρκώς νέα καταστήματα στη λίστα μας, επιδιώκοντας μεγαλύτερη πρόσβαση στις προσπάθειες βιωσιμότητας.

Βρες ένα κατάστημα

Γαλλία

Nike Clearance Store Calais

Nike Clearance Store Roubaix

Nike Factory Store Angers

Nike Factory Store Avignon

Nike Factory Store Bayonne

Nike Factory Store Begles

Nike Factory Store Bordeaux

Nike Factory Store Claye Souilly

Nike Factory Store Dijon

Nike Factory Store Gennevilliers

Nike Factory Store Honfleur

Nike Factory Store La Valentine

Nike Factory Store Lille

Nike Factory Store Lyon

Nike Factory Store Lyon Villefontaine

Nike Factory Store Marseille

Nike Factory Store Metz

Nike Factory Store Mulhouse

Nike Factory Store Nice Villeneuve-Loubet

Nike Factory Store Perpignan

Nike Factory Store Provence

Nike Factory Store Renne

Nike Factory Store Romans

Nike Factory Store Roppenheim

Nike Factory Store St Denis

Nike Factory Store Talange

Nike Factory Store Toulon

Nike Factory Store Toulouse

Nike Factory Store Toulouse Fennouillet

Nike Factory Store Tours

Nike Factory Store Troyes

Nike Store La Defense

Nike Store Lille

Nike Store Lyon

Nike Store Lyon Part Dieu

Nike Store Marseille II

Nike Store Nice Polygone Riviera

Nike Store Strasbourg

NikeLab P75

Γερμανία

Nike Store Berlin

Nike Unite Neukoelln

Nike Factory Store Metzingen

Nike Unite Bremen

Nike Berlin B55 Factory Store

Nike Store BERLIN MITTE

Nike Store LEIPZIGER PLATZ

Nike Store HAMBURG

Nike Factory Store Zweibrücken

Nike Factory Store Herzogenaurach

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Ochtrup

Nike Factory Store Wolfsburg

Nike Factory Store Ingolstadt




Nike Factory Store Piding

Nike Factory Store Magdeburg

Nike Factory Store Soltau

Nike Factory Store Neumünster

Nike Factory Store Munich

Nike Factory Store Berlin A10

Nike Factory Store Montabaur

Nike Factory Store Jettingen-Scheppach

Nike Factory Store Brunnthal

Nike Factory Store Radolfzell

Nike Clearance Store Kerpen

Nike Factory Store Leipzig

Nike Clearance Store Rostock

Nike Factory Store Dresden

Ολλανδία

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Amsterdam Factory Store

Nike Store AMSTERDAM

Utrecht Clearance Store

Nike Factory Store Roermond

Nike Factory Store Muiden

Nike Factory Store Amsterdam Sugar City

Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Store Utrecht

Ιταλία

Nike Store Milano

Nike Store Porta Nuova

Nike Factory Store Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milano Loreto

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milan Carugate

Nike Store Milan Assago

Nike Store Arese

Nike Store ROMA DEL CORSO

Nike Store Torino




Nike Factory Store Brescia

Nike Factory Store Roma

Nike Factory Store Valmontone

Nike Factory Store Rome Da Vinci

Nike Factory Store Torino

Nike Factory Store Brugnato

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Πολωνία

Ursus Nike Factory Store

Poznan Nike Factory Store

Nike Unite Gdansk

Nike Factory Store Krakow

Nike Factory Store Poznan

Nike Factory Store Ursus

Ισπανία

Nike Unite Parc Valles

Nike Store Paseo De Gracia

Barcelona Nike Factory Store

Nike By Diagonal

Nike Unite Madrid Las Rozas

Nike Barcelona Viladecans Factory Store

Nike Barca Parque Montigala Factory Store

Nike Store Barcelona Maquinista




Nike Factory Store Malaga

Nike Factory Store Getafe

Nike Factory Store Bilbao

Nike Factory Store Madrid SSRR

Nike Factory Store Valencia

Nike Factory Store Parque Oeste

Nike Factory Store Madrid H20

Ελλάδα

Nike Store ΕΡΜΟΥ 1 Σύνταγμα

Nike Factory Store Athens

Nike Factory Store Piraeus

Nike Factory Store One Salonica

Βέλγιο

Nike Maasmechelen Factory Store

Nike Factory Store Antwerp

Nike Factory Store Liege

Πορτογαλία

Nike Store LISBOA CHIADO

Αυστρία

NIKE Store VIENNA

Νορβηγία

Nike Store OSLO KARL JOHANS GATE

Σουηδία

Nike Factory Store Barkaby

Τσεχική Δημοκρατία

Nike Factory Store Prague

Ανακύκλωσε + Δώρισε τον αθλητικό εξοπλισμό σου

Move to Zero

Όταν βλέπεις αυτό το λογότυπο, στην ουσία βλέπεις ένα μικρό βήμα στο ταξίδι μας για την επίτευξη του σκοπού του Move to Zero. Ακολούθησε κάθε βήμα του ταξιδιού μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων και ανακάλυψε νέους τρόπους με τους οποίους μπορούμε να προχωρήσουμε μαζί προς αυτήν την κατεύθυνση.

Ώρα για δράση