Το Nike Air Force 1 Luxe έχει κατασκευαστεί με ακρίβεια, στην ανανεωμένη εκδοχή του εμβληματικού μπασκετικού μοντέλου. Το κομψό δέρμα στο επάνω μέρος έχει απόλυτα ισορροπημένη λάμψη. Οι ραφές κατά μήκος της ενδιάμεσης σόλας χαρίζουν μια πινελιά χειροποίητης κατασκευής, ενώ το τρακτερωτό μοτίβο στο πέλμα της εξωτερικής σόλας παραπέμπει στα αγαπημένα σου μποτάκια για την πόλη.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.5 Αστέρια
Tarik399726698 - 21 Ιουλ 2022
I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.
JeffS549503800 - 21 Ιουν 2022
I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.
mendirn - 04 Μαρ 2022
Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter