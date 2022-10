AIR JORDAN XXVIII

LOCKED & LOADED

€185.00

There's nothing synonymous between a Ray Allen three and the word "miracle". Though it looked like a mad scramble when the rock pin-balled its way to the corner with just a few seconds remaining in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals, Allen, the consummate sharp-shooter, spent his whole life preparing for this moment. His game-tying three shifted the momentum of the entire series, fuelling the Heat to a back-to-back title and cementing his everlasting legacy into the city of Miami as a saviour.