AIR FORCE 1 HIGH

RUDE AWAKENING

€154.00

Out to deliver the Pistons their first title since 1990, Rasheed took matters into his own hands during a physical Game 4 of the 2004 Finals at the Palace. After catching a cheap elbow mid-way through the third quarter, he responded by converting his passion and anger into pure dominance. Helping to bring a hard-earned title back to the Motor City, his beastly takeover performance cemented the AF-1 into another chapter of the game's legacy and they became synonymous with his swagger, grit and sophisticated style of play.