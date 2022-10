AIR JORDAN I

PASS THE TORCH

€160.00

The 2014 Finals were billed as a bout between the veteran Spurs and the star-studded Heat, but it was a young Kawhi Leonard whose out-of-nowhere, transcendent play fuelled San Antonio to the title. His 29-point showing in Game 3 helped the Spurs gain an advantage that would allow them to go on and win the series. Decorated as The Finals MVP, his performance signified a passing of the torch and his bright future as the face of the next generation of the Spurs franchise.