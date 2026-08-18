Nike Black Friday 2026 – tøj og sneakers til kvinder

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Leggings med mesh-paneler og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro
Leggings med mesh-paneler og mellemhøj talje til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Spiderback-badedragt til kvinder
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Spiderback-badedragt til kvinder
25% rabat
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sko til kvinder
Nike P-6000 SE
Sko til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Shorts (20,5 cm) til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro 365
Shorts (20,5 cm) til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Kort Dri-FIT-tanktop til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One Fitted
Kort Dri-FIT-tanktop til kvinder
22% rabat
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dri-FIT 2-i-1-løbeshorts med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Swift
Dri-FIT 2-i-1-løbeshorts med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sko til kvinder
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Sko til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Sko til kvinder
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT 2-i-1-shorts med mellemhøj talje (7,5 cm) til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT 2-i-1-shorts med mellemhøj talje (7,5 cm) til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Løstsiddende Dri-FIT-bukser med brede ben og høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Løstsiddende Dri-FIT-bukser med brede ben og høj talje til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Korte leggings med mellemhøj talje og meshpanel til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro
Korte leggings med mellemhøj talje og meshpanel til kvinder
26% rabat
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vægtløftningssko
Nike Romaleos 4
Vægtløftningssko
16% rabat
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Universa
Højtaljede cykelshorts (20 cm) uden sømme foran til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Alate Minimalist
Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Oversized træningsbukser med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Sportswear
Oversized træningsbukser med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
28% rabat
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Shorts (13 cm) til kvinder (plus size)
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro 365
Shorts (13 cm) til kvinder (plus size)
22% rabat
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Swift
Tætsiddende løbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler Fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy-fodboldstøvler
Fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
28% rabat
Nike Lean Plus
Nike Lean Plus Armbånd
Lige landet
Nike Lean Plus
Armbånd
21% rabat
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Sports-bh med kraftig støtte og let foring til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Swift
Sports-bh med kraftig støtte og let foring til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Oversized spillertrøje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Sportswear
Oversized spillertrøje til kvinder
25% rabat
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Træningssko til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Free 2025
Træningssko til kvinder
29% rabat

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.

For a greener future

At Nike, we're committed to winning the race against climate change. That's why we use sustainable materials throughout our range, wherever possible. Think recycled polyester, spun from plastic bottles, fishing nets and old carpets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions.