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Nike Training-sportstaske (24 L) - sort/sort/hvid

Genanvendte materialer

Nike

Training-sportstaske (24 L)

299,90 kr.
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ONESIZE

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Er du på vej til en hurtig omgang træning? Gør det lidt nemmere at komme afsted med denne rummelige sportstaske. Det rummelige hovedrum kan opbevare større udstyr som f.eks. sko, tøj og fitness-elastikker. En lynlåslomme på indersiden hjælper med at holde små ting som f.eks. dine nøgler, smykker eller telefon organiseret og nemme at få fat i. Hav den tæt ved døren, så du altid er klar til at presse en omgang træning ind.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: IH7961-010

Nike

299,90 kr.

Er du på vej til en hurtig omgang træning? Gør det lidt nemmere at komme afsted med denne rummelige sportstaske. Det rummelige hovedrum kan opbevare større udstyr som f.eks. sko, tøj og fitness-elastikker. En lynlåslomme på indersiden hjælper med at holde små ting som f.eks. dine nøgler, smykker eller telefon organiseret og nemme at få fat i. Hav den tæt ved døren, så du altid er klar til at presse en omgang træning ind.

Fordele

  • Hovedrum med dobbelte lynlåse giver plads til opbevaring af større genstande.
  • Den justerbare skulderstrop og de dobbelte håndtag giver dig behagelige bæremuligheder.
  • Indvendige lommer til opbevaring af småting.

Produktoplysninger

  • 24 liter
  • B 51 cm x H 33 cm x D 23 cm
  • 100 % polyester
  • Skal pletrenses
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: IH7961-010

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (7)

4.9 stjerner

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Training-sportstaske (24 L)

Nike

299,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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