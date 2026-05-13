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Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT Performance-hættetrøje med UV-beskyttelse og lynlås i fuld længde til mænd - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Genanvendte materialer

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Dri-FIT Performance-hættetrøje med UV-beskyttelse og lynlås i fuld længde til mænd

28% rabat
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
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Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide
  • Stor i størrelsen: Vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en størrelse mindre, end du plejer

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre

Kom gennem din træning og din dag med denne alsidige hættetrøje. Vores strækbare NanoKnit-stof, der er opkaldt efter sine superfine garner og tætte konstruktion, er let og ultrablødt. Vi har kombineret det med vores svedtransporterende teknologi og UV-beskyttelse for at gøre dette lag til et musthave til præstation.


  • Vist farve: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stylenr.: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

28% rabat

Kom gennem din træning og din dag med denne alsidige hættetrøje. Vores strækbare NanoKnit-stof, der er opkaldt efter sine superfine garner og tætte konstruktion, er let og ultrablødt. Vi har kombineret det med vores svedtransporterende teknologi og UV-beskyttelse for at gøre dette lag til et musthave til præstation.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT-teknologien transporterer sveden væk fra huden, hvor den hurtigere fordamper, så du kan holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • Det broderede hulmønster under armene giver ventilation, så du kan holde dig afkølet.
  • Ærmer i modificeret raglanstil giver fuld bevægelsesfrihed.
  • Lavprofilsømme giver blødhed.

Produktoplysninger

  • Sidelommer
  • Broderet Swoosh-logo
  • Hoveddel: 90% polyester/10% elastan. Hættefor: 75% polyester/13% bomuld/12% rayon.
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Dette produkt giver UVA- og UVB-beskyttelse mod solen, der hvor tøjet dækker huden. For at beskytte udsatte områder anbefales det at bruge en solcreme af god kvalitet.
  • Vist farve: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stylenr.: II1308-085

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 185 cm høj
    • Standardpasform: ubesværet og traditionel
    • Stor i størrelsen: Vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en størrelse mindre, end du plejer
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (26)

4.3 stjerner

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT Performance-hættetrøje med UV-beskyttelse og lynlås i fuld længde til mænd

Nike Primary NanoKnit

28% rabat

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