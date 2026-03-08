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Nike-træningstaske (28 l) - sort/sort/hvid

Genanvendte materialer

Nike

Træningstaske (28 l)

299,90 kr.
sort/sort/hvid
Pink Smoke/sort/hvid
Cream II/sort/Sail
ONESIZE

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Uanset hvad din træningsrejse er, er denne taske lavet til at håndtere det. De flere dybe lommer på indersiden af denne taske, både åbne og med lynlås, giver ekstra sikkerhed. Foran og bagpå er der lommer til de småting, du gerne vil have nem adgang til. Og størrelsen på denne træningstaske er vildledende – siderne har stofpaneler, der kan udvides og give ekstra plads, når du har brug for det.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: IH7964-010

Nike

299,90 kr.

Uanset hvad din træningsrejse er, er denne taske lavet til at håndtere det. De flere dybe lommer på indersiden af denne taske, både åbne og med lynlås, giver ekstra sikkerhed. Foran og bagpå er der lommer til de småting, du gerne vil have nem adgang til. Og størrelsen på denne træningstaske er vildledende – siderne har stofpaneler, der kan udvides og give ekstra plads, når du har brug for det.

Fordele

  • Lommerne på ydersiden har trykknap på den ene side og hægtelukning på den anden.
  • Den kan bæres på to måder – på skulderen eller i hånden.

Produktoplysninger

  • 40 cm L x 33 cm B x 12,5 cm D
  • 100 % polyester
  • Skal pletrenses
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: IH7964-010

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (10)

4.7 stjerner

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike-træningstaske (28 l)

Nike

299,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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