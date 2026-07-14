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Nike-løbevest (5 L) - sort/Sail/Sail

Genanvendte materialer

Nike

Løbevest (5 L)

979,90 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre

Gør dig klar, og løb på stien i denne lette, svedtransporterende trailvest. Det tætsiddende design hjælper med at reducere bevægelse og holder dine ting sikre uden at fylde. Den er fyldt med masser af opbevaringsmuligheder, herunder vævede løkker og aftagelige elastikker på bagsiden til dine stave. En snørelukning foran giver dig mulighed for at justere din pasform.


  • Vist farve: sort/Sail/Sail
  • Stylenr.: IQ6691-077

Nike

979,90 kr.

Gør dig klar, og løb på stien i denne lette, svedtransporterende trailvest. Det tætsiddende design hjælper med at reducere bevægelse og holder dine ting sikre uden at fylde. Den er fyldt med masser af opbevaringsmuligheder, herunder vævede løkker og aftagelige elastikker på bagsiden til dine stave. En snørelukning foran giver dig mulighed for at justere din pasform.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT-teknologien transporterer sveden væk fra huden, hvor den hurtigere fordamper, så du kan holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • Hydreringslomme på ryggen kan rumme en 2 L lodret blære (blære ikke inkluderet).

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel: 53% nylon/47% polyester. For: 84% nylon/16% elastan.
  • Inkluderer en nøglekrog og fløjte
  • Reflekterende elementer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/Sail/Sail
  • Stylenr.: IQ6691-077

Størrelse og pasform

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (1)

4 stjerner

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike-løbevest (5 L)

Nike

979,90 kr.

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