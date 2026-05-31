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Maskinstrikket Nike MAVN Therma-FIT-hættetrøje med lynlås i fuld længde til piger - Cream II/sort/Cream II

Genanvendte materialer

Nike MAVN

Maskinstrikket Therma-FIT-hættetrøje med lynlås i fuld længde til piger

479,90 kr.
Cream II/sort/Cream II
sort/sort/sort
Tattoo/sort/Tattoo
Steam/sort/Steam
Pink Smoke/sort/Pink Smoke

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Websitekampagner og rabatter gælder ikke for dette produkt.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre

Flygt fra kulden i en overdimensioneret hættetrøje, der er så blød, at du måske aldrig vil tage den af. Dette førsteklasses, maskinstrikkede materiale er skåret fra ultravarmt, kraftigt stof, der er ferskenblødt både indvendigt og udvendigt, og bruger Therma-FIT-teknologi, der hjælper med at holde dig lun. Det er et opgraderet basislag, der er alt andet end almindelig.


  • Vist farve: Cream II/sort/Cream II
  • Stylenr.: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

479,90 kr.

Flygt fra kulden i en overdimensioneret hættetrøje, der er så blød, at du måske aldrig vil tage den af. Dette førsteklasses, maskinstrikkede materiale er skåret fra ultravarmt, kraftigt stof, der er ferskenblødt både indvendigt og udvendigt, og bruger Therma-FIT-teknologi, der hjælper med at holde dig lun. Det er et opgraderet basislag, der er alt andet end almindelig.

Fordele

  • Nike Therma-FIT-teknologien hjælper dig med at holde på kroppens naturlige varme, så du har det lunt og godt under kolde vejrforhold.
  • Indvendig elastisk linning og dart-sømmene hjælper med at samle stoffet for at skabe en plisseret, voluminøs form.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel/hættefor: 80 % polyester/10 % elastan/10 % lyocell. Lommeposer: 75 % polyester/13 % bomuld/12 % rayon.
  • Lynlåsstrop med blød fornemmelse
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: Cream II/sort/Cream II
  • Stylenr.: IM1763-236

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse L på og er 163 cm høj
    • Overdimensioneret pasform: overdrevet og rummelig
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (25)

4.6 stjerner

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Maskinstrikket Nike MAVN Therma-FIT-hættetrøje med lynlås i fuld længde til piger

Nike MAVN

479,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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