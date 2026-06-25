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Kort Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Dri-FIT ADV-løbetanktop til kvinder - Thunder Blue/Linen

Genanvendte materialer

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Kort Dri-FIT ADV-løbetanktop til kvinder

529,90 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Websitekampagner og rabatter gælder ikke for dette produkt.

Vi gav denne tætsiddende trøje et gyldent præg til ære for Keely Hodgkinsons drivkraft i jagten på medaljer. Den er lavet til løb og har avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi og åbne lommer til opbevaring af din energi. Det elastiske, ribstrikkede materiale har en silkeblød foring og en elastisk kant, der giver dig en sikker og behagelig pasform fra start til slut.


  • Vist farve: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stylenr.: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

529,90 kr.

Vi gav denne tætsiddende trøje et gyldent præg til ære for Keely Hodgkinsons drivkraft i jagten på medaljer. Den er lavet til løb og har avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi og åbne lommer til opbevaring af din energi. Det elastiske, ribstrikkede materiale har en silkeblød foring og en elastisk kant, der giver dig en sikker og behagelig pasform fra start til slut.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV-teknologien kombinerer fugttransporterende stof med avanceret teknologi og funktionelt design, der hjælper med at holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • De åbne lommer bagpå gør det nemt at opbevare geléer.

Produktoplysninger

  • Swoosh-logoer med ikke-reflekterende design
  • Hoveddel: 89% polyester/11% elastan. For: 88% polyester/12% elastan.
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stylenr.: IM7561-437

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 178 cm høj
    • Tætsiddende pasform: tæt og faconsyet
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (1)

5 stjerner

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Kort Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Dri-FIT ADV-løbetanktop til kvinder

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

529,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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