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Nike Everyday Elevated-crewstrømper (3 par) - multifarvet

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crewstrømper (3 par)

149,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated-crewstrømper (3 par) - multifarvet
Nike Everyday Elevated-crewstrømper (3 par) - multifarvet
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Opgrader din hverdag. Vi tog vores signatursokker og forbedrede dem på alle måder. Fra blødere garner, der bevarer deres form, sky-lignende støddæmpning for ultimativ komfort og en opdateret pasform, der forbliver tætsiddende – de gør hvert skridt til en udflugt. Nike Court-grafikken giver matchstil uden for banen.


  • Vist farve: multifarvet
  • Stylenr.: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

149,90 kr.

Opgrader din hverdag. Vi tog vores signatursokker og forbedrede dem på alle måder. Fra blødere garner, der bevarer deres form, sky-lignende støddæmpning for ultimativ komfort og en opdateret pasform, der forbliver tætsiddende – de gør hvert skridt til en udflugt. Nike Court-grafikken giver matchstil uden for banen.

Fordele

  • Polstring ved hælen og fodballen har en blød fornemmelse.
  • Den konstruerede svangstøtte og en opdateret pasform omslutter din fod for en behagelig fornemmelse, der bliver, hvor den skal.
  • Det forstærkede design i tåen og hælen er skabt til at modstå daglig slitage.
  • Nike Dri-FIT-teknologi holder fødderne tørre og godt tilpas.
  • Mesh i hele overdelen giver åndbarhed.
  • Størrelsen, der er syet under foden, forhindrer, at en sok mister sin makker.

Produktoplysninger

  • 67% bomuld/30% polyester/3% elastan
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: multifarvet
  • Stylenr.: IH8633-901

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (5)

3.4 stjerner

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated-crewstrømper (3 par)

Nike Everyday Elevated

149,90 kr.

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