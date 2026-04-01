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Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite-pigsko til stadionatletik og distanceløb - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Pigsko til stadionatletik og distanceløb

1.649 kr.
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

  • Vist farve: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Stylenr.: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

1.649 kr.

Det ultralette skum og en kulfiberplade hjælper dig med at holde tempoet på løbsdagen.

Vores mest dominerende pigsko til distanceløb er tilbage ved startlinjen og klar til at slå endnu flere verdensrekorder. Dragonfly 2 Elite, der nu er proppet med ultralet ZoomX-skum og en responsiv kulfiberplade, kan hjælpe med at give et nyt niveau af hastighed, som du har brug for på konkurrencedagen. Den bruges de hurtigste 5K- og 10K-løbere i sporten, der er klar til at nå nye højder.

Specialudviklet overdel

De nye tråde og den specialudviklede overdel øger åndbarheden og komforten. Den tilpassede pasform giver dig en forsvindende let fornemmelse, der er skabt til at stå distancen. Hælen er forstærket for at forbedre stabiliteten.

ZoomX-skum

Mellemsålen er lavet af ZoomX-skum i fuld længde, som er Nikes letteste og mest robuste skum, der giver et højt niveau af energiudbytte ved hvert et skridt, du tager.

Stabil forbindelse

Fire permanente pigge hjælper med at reducere sålpladens vægt og skaber en bred, flad platform, der giver en stabil forbindelse til underlaget.

Kulfiberplade

Kulfiberen giver bedre respons i sålpladen og hjælper med at reducere vægten. Det buede design giver dig en fornemmelse af fremdrift.

Hvad er nyt?

En lidt bredere mellemfod og forfod sammenlignet med den tidligere udgave forbedrer fornemmelsen af stabilitet på langsiden og især omkring svingene.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vist farve: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Stylenr.: FZ9315-600

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (18)

4.4 stjerner

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite-pigsko til stadionatletik og distanceløb

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

1.649 kr.

Vores mest dominerende pig- og banesko til længere distancer.

Specialudviklet til

Stadionatletik

Sportskategori

Langdistancekapløb fra 1.500 m til 10.000 m

Skoens vægt

Ca. 130 g (størrelse 42 til mænd og kvinder)

Tekniske oplysninger

Skoens vægt

Ca. 130 g (størrelse 42 til mænd og kvinder)

Med power fra

Flyplate i kulfiber og ZoomX-skum

Nyheder

    • Den første Dragonfly med kulfiberplade i fuld længde giver mere respons i sålpladen og reducerer vægten. Det buede design giver fremdrift under fødderne, selv når trætheden sætter ind langt inde i løbet.
    • Et stødabsorberingssystem i fuld længde med Nikes letteste og mest robuste skum. Materialet i ZoomX-mellemsålen og ny "method-of-make" giver endnu bedre energilagring og -udbytte.
    • En lidt bredere mellemfod og forfod sammenlignet med den tidligere udgave forbedrer fornemmelsen af stabilitet på langsiden og især omkring svingene.

Funktioner til performance

  • Specialudviklet overdel

    De nye tråde og den specialudviklede overdel øger åndbarheden og komforten. Den tilpassede pasform giver dig en forsvindende let fornemmelse, der er skabt til at stå distancen. Hælen er forstærket for at forbedre stabiliteten.

  • ZoomX-skum

    Mellemsålen er lavet af ZoomX-skum i fuld længde, som er Nikes letteste og mest robuste skum, der giver et højt niveau af energiudbytte ved hvert et skridt, du tager.

  • Stabil forbindelse

    Fire permanente pigge hjælper med at reducere sålpladens vægt og skaber en bred, flad platform, der giver en stabil forbindelse til underlaget.

  • Kulfiberplade

    Kulfiberen giver bedre respons i sålpladen og hjælper med at reducere vægten. Det buede design giver dig en fornemmelse af fremdrift.

Fuldend looket