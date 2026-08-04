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Nike Club Ustruktureret JDI-kasket - sort/hvid

Nike Club

Ustruktureret JDI-kasket

199,90 kr.
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Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Når dit outfit har brug for det sidste touch og det sidste farvestrejf for at fuldende looket, så står Nike Club-kasketten klar til at hjælpe. Et klassisk layout med seks paneler og blødt, ustruktureret design giver afslappet komfort, som du kan nyde hele dagen. Tøv ikke – Just Do It.


  • Vist farve: sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: FB5370-010

Nike Club

199,90 kr.

Når dit outfit har brug for det sidste touch og det sidste farvestrejf for at fuldende looket, så står Nike Club-kasketten klar til at hjælpe. Et klassisk layout med seks paneler og blødt, ustruktureret design giver afslappet komfort, som du kan nyde hele dagen. Tøv ikke – Just Do It.

Fordele

  • Bomuldstwillmateriale føles blødt og glat og gør den nem at have på hele dagen.
  • Designet med seks mellemdybe paneler gør den nem at style.
  • Lukning bagpå kan justeres med et tri-glide-metalspænde, mens den overskydende bagstrop kan puttes ned i svedbåndet.

Produktoplysninger

  • Broderet "Just Do It." på kronen
  • Broderet Futura-logo bagpå
  • Broderede huller
  • 100% bomuld
  • Vask i hånden
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/hvid
  • Stylenr.: FB5370-010

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (91)

4.8 stjerner

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Ustruktureret JDI-kasket

Nike Club

199,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

Item 3 of 67