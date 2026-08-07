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Book 2 "Tigers"-basketballsko - Midnight Navy/hvid/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "Tigers"

Basketballsko

1.199 kr.
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Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Devin Booker er stolt af at hylde The Mitten. Denne special edition Book 2 hylder hans hjemstat ved at vise det ikoniske gamle engelske D, som enhver baseballfan kan genkende, og som symboliserer den styrke og hårdhed, der kendetegner 313.


  • Vist farve: Midnight Navy/hvid/Midnight Navy
  • Stylenr.: IM4667-400

Book 2 "Tigers"

1.199 kr.

Devin Booker er stolt af at hylde The Mitten. Denne special edition Book 2 hylder hans hjemstat ved at vise det ikoniske gamle engelske D, som enhver baseballfan kan genkende, og som symboliserer den styrke og hårdhed, der kendetegner 313.

Zoom Zoom

Vi flyttede Air Zoom-enheden fra hælen til forfoden for at give lav profil-respons. Det moderniserede sildebensmønster er inspireret af Books kærlighed til Air Force 1 og henter inspiration fra de klassiske basketball-rotationspunkter, der giver friktion og slidstyrke.

Letvægtsoverdel

Overdelen er lavet af et let, holdbart syntetisk materiale, der forsvinder på din fod. Det hjælper med at holde dig og Book friske gennem fjerde quarter og videre.

Tætsiddende pasform

Et remsystem i midtfoden giver en tætsiddende, blød sikkerhed til hurtige retningsskift og pludselige Book-lignende stød og drejninger.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vist farve: Midnight Navy/hvid/Midnight Navy
  • Stylenr.: IM4667-400

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (4)

5 stjerner

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 "Tigers"-basketballsko

Book 2 "Tigers"

1.199 kr.

Med kontrol på banen og hurtighed i forfoden kan du spille i dit eget Book-lignende tempo.

Fordel

Responsiv hastighed

Føling med banen

Nede på jorden

Designet til

Acceleration og deceleration

Pasform

Tætsiddende

Tekniske oplysninger

Skoens vægt

Ca. 450 g (størrelse 42,5 til mænd)

Hældrop

Ca. 6 mm

Hvad er nyt?

    • Air Zoom-enheden giver hurtigere responsivitet ved at bevæge sig fra hælen til forfoden.
    • Letvægtsoverdelen og designet med lav profil giver en bedre føling med banen.
    • Webbingsystemet i mellemfoden leverer en tætsiddende fastholdelse.
    • Cushlon 3.0-skummet og den bløde indlægssål giver en blød og stabil stødabsorbering.
    • Det solrige, sildebensmønstrede greb hjælper dig med retningsskift og acceleration.

Funktioner til performance

  • Hastighedskontrol

    Vi flyttede Air Zoom-enheden fra hælen til forfoden for at give et ekstra turboboost, så du kan suse forbi din forsvarer.

  • Hurtig på bolden

    Det opdaterede remsystem i midtfoden samspiller med en formstøbt overdel for at give ekstra stabilitet ved stød og drejninger.

  • Spil med tempo

    Den lettere overdel sammenlignet med Book 1 og fornemmelsen af at være tættere på banen hjælper dig med at bevare stabiliteten og balancen ved tøven og stepback jumpers.

Bagom designet

Devin Booker

"Det var vigtigt for mig, at jeg havde føling med banen og var lidt tættere på overfladen."

Devin Booker

Guard, Phoenix Suns

Fuldend looket

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