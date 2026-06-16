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Nike Ava X-sko til større børn - Chalk/hvid/Hot Lava/sort

Nike Ava X

Sko til større børn

699,90 kr.
Chalk/hvid/Hot Lava/sort
sort/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/hvid/Dark Grey/sort
hvid/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/sort
Dark Smoke Grey/sort/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Vi tager fodtøj med ind i fremtiden med Nike Ava X. Dens elegante form minder os om et rumskib, og den teksturerede meshoverdel er en åndbar, alien-lignende overflade, der former sig efter din fod. Den støttende skummellemsål giver dig støtte hele dagen, samtidig med at skoen er så let, at du måske endda glemmer, at du har sko på.


  • Vist farve: Chalk/hvid/Hot Lava/sort
  • Stylenr.: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

699,90 kr.

Vi tager fodtøj med ind i fremtiden med Nike Ava X. Dens elegante form minder os om et rumskib, og den teksturerede meshoverdel er en åndbar, alien-lignende overflade, der former sig efter din fod. Den støttende skummellemsål giver dig støtte hele dagen, samtidig med at skoen er så let, at du måske endda glemmer, at du har sko på.

Fordele

  • Den superlette overdel i en futuristisk silhuet giver dit outfit et rumæra-tema.
  • Den forbedrede ydersål giver endnu bedre greb, så du er klar til eventyr.
  • Trækstropperne på hælen gør skoen nem at tage af og på, når der er brug for det.

Produktoplysninger

  • Klassiske snørebånd
  • Lav krave
  • Vist farve: Chalk/hvid/Hot Lava/sort
  • Stylenr.: IM5371-100

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (24)

4.6 stjerner

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X-sko til større børn

Nike Ava X

699,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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