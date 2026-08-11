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Nike Ava Rover-sko til større børn - sort/sort/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Sko til større børn

28% rabat
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Performanceklar innovation, specialudviklet til byen. Nike Ava Rover løfter din hverdag med en stablet ReactX-mellemsål og en ultralet ydersål, der er designet til gaderne. Fuldend det hele med en elegant, åndbar overdel, der ser lige så godt ud, som den føles.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stylenr.: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

28% rabat

Performanceklar innovation, specialudviklet til byen. Nike Ava Rover løfter din hverdag med en stablet ReactX-mellemsål og en ultralet ydersål, der er designet til gaderne. Fuldend det hele med en elegant, åndbar overdel, der ser lige så godt ud, som den føles.

Sikker pasform

Mudderbeskyttere omslutter den lette overdel, så du får en sikker fornemmelse. Perforeringerne øverst på skoen gør den åndbar.

Stødabsorbering på et højere niveau

Den overdimensionerede mellemsål er fremstillet i ReactX-skum på performanceniveau, der giver ultrabehagelig stødabsorbering.

Specialudviklet greb

Et tyndt lag gummi på ydersålen giver greb der, hvor du har brug for det, og gør skoen let og fleksibel.

Produktoplysninger

  • Klassiske snørebånd
  • Trækstrop på hælen
  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stylenr.: HF6331-001

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (33)

4.8 stjerner

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover-sko til større børn

Nike Ava Rover

28% rabat

Fuldend looket

Item 3 of 46

Skabt til at bevæge sig på en ny måde

Nike Ava Rover har fået inspiration fra Nike-løbesko med sit bløde og fjedrende ReactX-skum, der hjælper børn med at suse igennem dagen.

Letvægtsgreb

Fra glatte fortov til skarpe hjørner hjælper letvægtssålen i gummi med at give greb, så børnene står godt fast. Den er fleksibel, klar til bevægelse og bygget til at klare alle dagens eventyr.

Stabil pasform

En støttende pasform giver børnene stabilitet, uanset hvad der venter forude. Retningsskift, hjørner og omveje? Kom bare an.