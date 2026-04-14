triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
billede 1 af 17
Gode bedømmelser
Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder - sort/sort/Dark Smoke Grey

Genanvendte materialer

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder

29% rabat
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

For de eventyrere, der rejser verden over med kun det mest nødvendige på ryggen. Dem, der ikke er bange for at gentage outfits og kender deres stil. Få støtte hele dagen uden at gå på kompromis med komforten i Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-bh'en, der giver en unik oplevelse med indlæggene, fuldt justerbare stropper og et design med lav profil, der passer til alt. Med blødt, svedtransporterende materiale holder denne bh dig tør og komfortabel hele dagen.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stylenr.: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% rabat

For de eventyrere, der rejser verden over med kun det mest nødvendige på ryggen. Dem, der ikke er bange for at gentage outfits og kender deres stil. Få støtte hele dagen uden at gå på kompromis med komforten i Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-bh'en, der giver en unik oplevelse med indlæggene, fuldt justerbare stropper og et design med lav profil, der passer til alt. Med blødt, svedtransporterende materiale holder denne bh dig tør og komfortabel hele dagen.

Designet til hverdagsbrug

Med en traditionel hægtelukning bagpå og justerbare stropper giver denne bh dig en følelse af komfort hele dagen, uanset om du har et fuldt program eller tager den med ro. Med præcis den rette mængde strækbarhed, mens du har den på, gendanner og bevarer bh'en formen, så du får den perfekte pasform hver gang.

Florlet fornemmelse

Utroligt let, børstet stof og et buet bånd tilpasser sig dine bevægelser. Superblødt indvendigt mesh får den til at føles endnu mere let og åndbar. En lavere halsudskæring og tyndere stropper giver minimal tildækning uden at gå på kompromis med støtten.

Tør og kølig

Nike Dri-FIT-teknologien transporterer sveden væk fra huden, hvor den hurtigere fordamper, så du kan holde dig tør og godt tilpas. Perforeringer i midten foran tilføjer åndbarhed i dette område med høj varme.

Ubesværet bevægelsesfrihed

De elastiske, bløde, specialudviklede indlæg holder alt på plads, når du bevæger dig. Timeglasformen mellem skålene giver ekstra åndbarhed.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel: 74% polyester/26% elastan. Mesh: 59% polyester/41% elastan. Panelforing: 74% polyester/26% elastan. Indlæg: 100% polyuretan. Indlæg, bagside: 100% polyester.
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stylenr.: DM0526-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Model 1 bærer størrelse S (A-C) og har et brystmål på 86 cm
    • Model 2 er iført str. 2X (C-E) og har et brystmål på 122 cm
    • Tætsiddende pasform: tæt og faconsyet
    • Let støtte: føles som et blidt kram med masser af bevægelsesfrihed
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (190)

4.7 stjerner

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% rabat

Fuldend looket

Item 3 of 14

Designet til at føles mere glat

Nike Alate bh'en kombinerer det bedste fra en traditionel bh med det bedste fra en sports-bh. Vores eksperter har foretaget omfattende research og tests for at gøre denne bh så behagelig som muligt med den helt rette mængde støtte til hverdagen.

Gå all in med Alate

Et tætsiddende lag uden sømme med en hægte bagpå og justerbare stropper, der giver ultimativ fleksibilitet.

Mester i multitasking

En silhuet med åben ryg, der er lavet til at være alsidig.