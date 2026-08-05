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Nike Air Superfly-sko til kvinder - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/sort

Nike Air Superfly

Sko til kvinder

29% rabat
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/sort
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/sort
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Superfly indvarsler en ny æra af løbeinspireret design. Den dukker op fra vores allerhelligste med ny Air og en ny attitude. Formen med lav profil og ydersålsmønsteret giver den løbearv, mens teksturerede detaljer opdaterer dit look.


  • Vist farve: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/sort
  • Stylenr.: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

29% rabat

Superfly indvarsler en ny æra af løbeinspireret design. Den dukker op fra vores allerhelligste med ny Air og en ny attitude. Formen med lav profil og ydersålsmønsteret giver den løbearv, mens teksturerede detaljer opdaterer dit look.

Fordele

  • Den perforerede læderoverdel med ruskindsdetaljer er åndbar og slidstærk.
  • Konstruktionen med rå kanter omkring kraven tilføjer tekstur.
  • Nike Air-teknologi i hælen absorberer stød og giver stødabsorbering ved hvert skridt.
  • Gummiydersålen giver greb, og mønsteret i forfoden er en hyldest til pig- og banesko.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vist farve: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/sort
  • Stylenr.: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Nike Air-teknologien, der var den første af sin slags, absorberer stød ved hvert skridt. Den er udviklet til at reducere vægten af skoen uden at gå på kompromis med performance, hvilket støtter både atleten og skoens levetid.

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (33)

4.3 stjerner

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly-sko til kvinder

Nike Air Superfly

29% rabat

Fuldend looket

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