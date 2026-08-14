 
billede 1 af 6
Gode bedømmelser
Air Jordan Mule-golfsko - sort/hvid/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golfsko

799,90 kr.
sort/hvid/Medium Grey
hvid/Varsity Red/sort
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Glid ind i et paradis før og efter kampen i den helt nye Jordan 1 G Mule, uanset om du tager den til 19. hul efter et lavpunkt i karrieren eller varmer op til den kommende runde. Den er nem at komme i, iøjnefaldende excentrisk og fuldendt med tidløs Jordan-etos og komfort.


  • Vist farve: sort/hvid/Medium Grey
  • Stylenr.: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

799,90 kr.

Glid ind i et paradis før og efter kampen i den helt nye Jordan 1 G Mule, uanset om du tager den til 19. hul efter et lavpunkt i karrieren eller varmer op til den kommende runde. Den er nem at komme i, iøjnefaldende excentrisk og fuldendt med tidløs Jordan-etos og komfort.

Tøffel-stil

Tøffel-stilkonstruktionen gør det nemt at få dem på, efter du har smidt pigskoene på parkeringspladsen, eller blot til at hive dem frem fra skabet, når du skal en hurtig tur i supermarkedet.

Blødt skum

Det bløde memory-skum er direkte under din fod og giver ekstra stødabsorbering. Det er perfekt til ærinder før runden eller til at smide fødderne op efter at have lavet en masse birdies på 9'eren.

Læderpløs

Pløsen med kiler i kunstlæder gør det nemt at få dem på og holder din fod på plads, når du går til klubhuset. Den er behagelig omkring din ankel og let at rengøre.

Flere fordele

  • Narvlæderet har små huller, der giver bedre åndbarhed.
  • Den klæbende ydersål giver dig godt greb på rejsen til og fra banen.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vist farve: sort/hvid/Medium Grey
  • Stylenr.: FJ1214-003

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (173)

4.7 stjerner

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule-golfsko

Air Jordan Mule

799,90 kr.

Fuldend looket