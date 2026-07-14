 
billede 1 af 12
Gode bedømmelser
Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"-sko til større børn - sort/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

Sko til større børn

1.149 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Den sjældne "Reverse Infrared" er endelig vendt tilbage fra historiens krønike for at fejre AJ6's 35-års jubilæum. Denne farve, der engang var kendt som "Infrared Salesman Sample" i et prøvekatalog fra '99, vender en Jordan-klassiker på hovedet med omvendte detaljer på mellemsålen og Light Crimson-farvet branding på hælen.


  • Vist farve: sort/Light Crimson
  • Stylenr.: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

1.149 kr.

Den sjældne "Reverse Infrared" er endelig vendt tilbage fra historiens krønike for at fejre AJ6's 35-års jubilæum. Denne farve, der engang var kendt som "Infrared Salesman Sample" i et prøvekatalog fra '99, vender en Jordan-klassiker på hovedet med omvendte detaljer på mellemsålen og Light Crimson-farvet branding på hælen.

Fordele

  • Nike Air-teknologien absorberer stød ved hvert skridt.
  • Gummiydersålen tilføjer godt greb og slidstyrke.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vist farve: sort/Light Crimson
  • Stylenr.: IQ1275-001

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (16)

5 stjerner

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"-sko til større børn

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

1.149 kr.

Fuldend looket