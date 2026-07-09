 
billede 1 af 10
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE-sko til kvinder - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Sko til kvinder

1.149 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Air Jordan 1 Mid kommer med total banestil og kvalitetskomfort til et ikonisk look. Dens Air-Sole-enhed absorberer stød på trægulve, mens den polstrede krave giver dig en støttende fornemmelse.


  • Vist farve: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stylenr.: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Air Jordan 1 Mid kommer med total banestil og kvalitetskomfort til et ikonisk look. Dens Air-Sole-enhed absorberer stød på trægulve, mens den polstrede krave giver dig en støttende fornemmelse.

Fordele

  • Læderet i overdelen giver slidstyrke og struktur.
  • Den indkapslede Nike Air-Sole-enhed giver letvægtsstødabsorbering.
  • Gummiet i ydersålen giver dig greb i hverdagen.

Produktoplysninger

  • Wings-logo på kraven
  • Jumpman på pløsen
  • Vist farve: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stylenr.: IO0760-001

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (1)

5 stjerner

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE-sko til kvinder

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Fuldend looket