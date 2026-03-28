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Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami-løbejakke til mænd - sort/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

Nike AeroSwift

Storm-FIT Aerogami-løbejakke til mænd

1.699 kr.

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

Aerogami-jakken er designet til løb og hjælper dig med at sætte tempoet, uanset kilometer eller sæson. Det vandtætte og vindtætte design modstår vind og vejr. Vores innovative Aerogami-teknologi reagerer på din krops sved i realtid og giver optimal luftgennemstrømning, når du har mest brug for det.


  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

1.699 kr.

Aerogami-jakken er designet til løb og hjælper dig med at sætte tempoet, uanset kilometer eller sæson. Det vandtætte og vindtætte design modstår vind og vejr. Vores innovative Aerogami-teknologi reagerer på din krops sved i realtid og giver optimal luftgennemstrømning, når du har mest brug for det.

Klar til al slags vejr

Nike Storm-FIT-teknologien modstår vind og vand, så du kan holde dig godt tilpas under barske vejrforhold.

Innovativ teknologi

Nike Aerogami-teknologi skaber on-demand luftstrøm med små ventilationsåbninger med vinger, der åbner, når sveden opbygges, og lukker, når sveden fordamper, hvilket hjælper dig med at forblive tør og komfortabel.

Flere fordele

  • Lynlåslommerne i siden til opbevaring af dine vigtige småting.
  • De justerbare elastiksnore ved hætten og forneden hjælper med at tilpasse hætten, som det passer dig.

Produktoplysninger

  • Elastikmanchetter
  • Lynlås i fuld længde
  • Snoretræk foran og bagpå hætten
  • Hoveddel: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastan.
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: FZ9039-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 184 cm høj
    • Standardpasform: ubesværet og traditionel
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (30)

4.7 stjerner

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami-løbejakke til mænd

Nike AeroSwift

1.699 kr.

Fuldend looket

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