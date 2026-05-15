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Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV-løbeundertrøje til kvinder - hvid/sort

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Nike AeroSwift

Dri-FIT ADV-løbeundertrøje til kvinder

649,90 kr.
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Barely Green/sort
Laser Orange/sort
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
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Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med 100% genanvendte polyesterfibre

Denne AeroSwift-singlet er designet til løb og hjælper med at holde dig tør og kølig, når der er tryk på. Dens lette, svedtransporterende stof er forbedret med perforerede områder for at give luftgennemstrømning fra start til slut.


  • Vist farve: hvid/sort
  • Stylenr.: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

649,90 kr.

Denne AeroSwift-singlet er designet til løb og hjælper med at holde dig tør og kølig, når der er tryk på. Dens lette, svedtransporterende stof er forbedret med perforerede områder for at give luftgennemstrømning fra start til slut.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV forbedrer vores svedtransporterende teknologi med avanceret køling og zoner med åndbarhed, så du kan holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • Limede sømme ved hals og ærmegab giver en blød, behagelig fornemmelse og ubegrænset bevægelse.
  • Åndbarhedshuller forbedrer afkølingen i områder med meget sved.
  • Slank pasform for en tætsiddende fornemmelse.

Produktoplysninger

  • Swoosh-logoer
  • 100 % polyester
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: hvid/sort
  • Stylenr.: IF1252-100

Størrelse og pasform

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (21)

5 stjerner

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV-løbeundertrøje til kvinder

Nike AeroSwift

649,90 kr.

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