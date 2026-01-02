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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT-løbejakke til kvinder - sort/sort

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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Storm-FIT-løbejakke til kvinder

1.749 kr.
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Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

Lad ikke dårligt vejr stoppe dig. Denne rummelige letvægtsjakke er konstrueret med vind- og vandafvisende teknologi, der hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas og tør. Ventilation giver optimal åndbarhed, når du har brug for det, så du kan føle dig kølig og frisk – uanset kilometer eller sæson. Og når du har brug for at tage et lag af, kan du pakke jakken ned i dens egen lomme, ´hvor den opbevares kompakt.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort
  • Stylenr.: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

1.749 kr.

Lad ikke dårligt vejr stoppe dig. Denne rummelige letvægtsjakke er konstrueret med vind- og vandafvisende teknologi, der hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas og tør. Ventilation giver optimal åndbarhed, når du har brug for det, så du kan føle dig kølig og frisk – uanset kilometer eller sæson. Og når du har brug for at tage et lag af, kan du pakke jakken ned i dens egen lomme, ´hvor den opbevares kompakt.

Hold dig klar til sved

Nike Aerogami-teknologi skaber on-demand luftstrøm med små ventilationsåbninger med vinger, der åbner, når sveden opbygges, og lukker, når sveden fordamper, hvilket hjælper dig med at forblive tør og komfortabel.

Vær klar til al slags vejr

Nike Storm-FIT-teknologien modstår vind og vand, så du kan holde dig godt tilpas under barske vejrforhold.

Vær tryg

Tilpas din pasform med elastiksnore på kraven, hætten og manchetterne. Du kan sikre hætten med løkken bag på den, når du ikke bruger den.

Flere fordele

  • Den bløde elastik ved de indvendige ærmemanchetter hjælper med at forhindre gnaven.
  • Meshlommerne med lynlås giver opbevaring.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastan.
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/sort
  • Stylenr.: FZ3396-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 170 cm høj
    • Løstsiddende pasform: rummelig og afslappet
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (2)

4.5 stjerner

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT-løbejakke til kvinder

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

1.749 kr.

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