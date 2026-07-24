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ACG Zegama Trail-trailløbesko til kvinder - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/sort

ACG Zegama Trail

Trailløbesko til kvinder

1.249 kr.
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/sort
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
sort/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/sort/Black Spruce
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

  • Vist farve: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/sort
  • Stylenr.: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

1.249 kr.

Denne pålidelige trailløbesko indtager sin retmæssige plads i ACG. Og den kommer med nogle opgraderinger til alle forhold. Den lette og ultra-dæmpede ACG Zegama kombinerer godt greb og mere plads til dine tæer for at give varig komfort og kontrol på barskt terræn. Stejle stigninger, hårnålesving, nedkørsler – Zegama er bygget til at tackle det hele. Er du?

Stablet stødabsorbering

Den opdaterede mellemsål placerer mere ultralet ZoomX-skum direkte under foden for at maksimere dæmpningen. Et lag Cushlon 3.0-skum hjælper med at give stødbeskyttelse, komfort og stabilitet på ujævne løbebaneoverflader.

Plads til bevægelse

Den mere rummelige forfod og tåboks er lavet specielt til trail-løbere og lader dine tæer sprede sig for større stabilitet i hårdt terræn.

Forbedret ankelmanchet

For at holde snavs ude har den forbedrede ankelmanchet strækbart stof, der giver en mere tilpasset 1:1-pasform omkring hælen.

Pålideligt greb, peak-kontrol

Den pålidelige Vibram® MegaGrip-ydersål med Traction Lug-teknologi giver uovertruffent greb under omskiftelige forhold på løbeturen.

Flere fordele

Den kølige mesh-overdel er let og slidstærk og er lavet til at modstå det hårdeste terræn.

Produktoplysninger

  • Vægt: Ca. 271 g (størrelse 39 til kvinder)
  • Hældrop: 4 mm
  • Vist farve: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/sort
  • Stylenr.: HV8115-103

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (22)

4.7 stjerner

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail-trailløbesko til kvinder

ACG Zegama Trail

1.249 kr.

Nådesløs komfort. Bløde sko til det hårde terræn.

Specialudviklet til

Trailløb

Terræn

Meget teknisk

Stødabsorbering

Maksimum

Skoens vægt

Ca. 271 g (størrelse 39 til kvinder)

Hældrop

4 mm

Tekniske oplysninger

Skoens vægt

Ca. 271 g (størrelse 39 til kvinder)

Hældrop

4 mm

Med power fra

ZoomX-skum, Cushlon 3.0-skum og Vibram® MegaGrip

Funktioner til performance

  • Stablet stødabsorbering

    Den opdaterede mellemsål placerer mere ultralet ZoomX-skum direkte under foden for at maksimere dæmpningen. Et lag Cushlon 3.0-skum hjælper med at give stødbeskyttelse, komfort og stabilitet på ujævne løbebaneoverflader.

  • Plads til bevægelse

    Den mere rummelige forfod og tåboks er lavet specielt til trail-løbere og lader dine tæer sprede sig for større stabilitet i hårdt terræn.

  • Forbedret ankelmanchet

    For at holde snavs ude har den forbedrede ankelmanchet strækbart stof, der giver en mere tilpasset 1:1-pasform omkring hælen.

  • Pålideligt greb, peak-kontrol

    Den pålidelige Vibram® MegaGrip-ydersål med Traction Lug-teknologi giver uovertruffent greb under omskiftelige forhold på løbeturen.

Addie Bracy

"Stødabsorberingen føles eftergivende, men ikke for blød. Du får stadigvæk den pålidelighed, du ellers har ved en stivere sko. Det er en god kombination af stiv og blød."

Addie Bracy

ACG-atlet, 3 gange USA Mountain Runner Of The Year

Fuldend looket

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