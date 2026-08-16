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ACG Zegama Hike-vandresko til mænd - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Vandresko til mænd

1.349 kr.
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Gør hårde klatreture til panoramisk lykke. Zegama Hike er den pålidelige trail-guru, der får dig derhen. Den lette, ultra-soft mellemsål er udstyret med teknologi til alle forhold og kombineres med grebssikre Vibram® MegaGrip-grebsknopper, der hjælper med at maksimere komfort og kontrol. Det rummelige design og den bredere ydersål giver en stabil base, der hjælper dig med at tackle barsk og skiftende terræn.


  • Vist farve: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stylenr.: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

1.349 kr.

ACG HIKES MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T.

Gør hårde klatreture til panoramisk lykke. Zegama Hike er den pålidelige trail-guru, der får dig derhen. Den lette, ultra-soft mellemsål er udstyret med teknologi til alle forhold og kombineres med grebssikre Vibram® MegaGrip-grebsknopper, der hjælper med at maksimere komfort og kontrol. Det rummelige design og den bredere ydersål giver en stabil base, der hjælper dig med at tackle barsk og skiftende terræn.

Stablet stødabsorbering

Den innovative mellemsål placerer ultralet ZoomX-skum direkte under foden og maksimerer støddæmpningen. Et lag af fastere skum hjælper med at give stødbeskyttelse, komfort og stabilitet på ujævne overflader med fordybninger.

Pålideligt greb

Den pålidelige Vibram® MegaGrip-ydersål med Traction Lug-teknologi giver uovertruffent greb under omskiftelige forhold på løbeturen.

Stabil fastholdelse

Uanset om du går op ad stien eller ned, er hælstroppen designet til at hjælpe dig med at holde dig fast i skoen. Den bredere ydersål giver et stabilt fundament, når du bevæger dig over skiftende terræn.

Pasformen giver komfort

Efterhånden som din fod udvider sig over længere afstande, skaber den udvidede snørehullerække et pasformssystem, der gør det nemt at justere, så hele din fod kan holde sig godt tilpas under hele din vandretur.

Flere fordele

  • Tekstiloverdelen er let og åndbar til lange vandreture og slidstærk, så den kan holde til det barske terræn.
  • Ankelmanchetten, der er blød og elastisk, hjælper med at holde snavs fra løbestien ude.

Produktoplysninger

  • Stropper ved hæl og pløs
  • Størrelse 44 til mænd: 425 gram
  • Sålhøjde: 32 mm (hæl)/28 mm (forfod)
  • Hældrop/fald fra hæl til tå: 4 mm
  • Knophøjde: 5 mm
  • Vist farve: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stylenr.: IO7854-100

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (42)

4.7 stjerner

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike-vandresko til mænd

ACG Zegama Hike

1.349 kr.

En bundsolid, let vandrestøvle bygget på en hurtig trailløbesko.

Specialudviklet til

Vandresport

Terræn

Ujævnt

Stødabsorbering

Maksimum

Skoens vægt

Ca. 425 g (str. 44 til mænd)

Funktioner til performance

  • Letvægtsstødabsorbering

    Den innovative mellemsål placerer ultralet ZoomX-skum direkte under foden og maksimerer støddæmpningen. Et lag af fastere skum hjælper med at give stødbeskyttelse, komfort og stabilitet på ujævne overflader med fordybninger.

  • Pålideligt greb

    Den pålidelige Vibram® MegaGrip-ydersål med Traction Lug-teknologi giver uovertruffent greb under omskiftelige forhold på løbeturen.

  • Stabil fastholdelse

    Uanset om du går op ad stien eller ned, er hælstroppen designet til at hjælpe dig med at holde dig fast i skoen. Den bredere ydersål giver et stabilt fundament, når du bevæger dig over skiftende terræn.

  • Pasformen giver komfort

    Efterhånden som din fod udvider sig over længere afstande, skaber det udvidede snørebåndspanel et pasformssystem, der er nemt at justere, så hele din fod kan holde sig godt tilpas under hele din vandretur.

Fuldend looket