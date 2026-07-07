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Nike ACG "Trailwind" Storm-FIT ADV vandtætte bukser til mænd - sort/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Storm-FIT ADV vandtætte bukser til mænd

1.049 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genbrugte nylonfibre

Vinden i ansigtet og skoene, der glider i mudderet – men i det mindste er dine ben tørre. Vi har brugt ultralet nylon, der har vindtæt og vandtæt teknologi, så designet er klar til al slags vejr. Og hvis vejret bliver køligere, kan de pakkes ned i en lille lomme for nem opbevaring.


  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9697-010

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

1.049 kr.

Vinden i ansigtet og skoene, der glider i mudderet – men i det mindste er dine ben tørre. Vi har brugt ultralet nylon, der har vindtæt og vandtæt teknologi, så designet er klar til al slags vejr. Og hvis vejret bliver køligere, kan de pakkes ned i en lille lomme for nem opbevaring.

Klar til al slags vejr

Nike Storm-FIT ADV-teknologien kombinerer vindtæt og vandtæt materiale med avanceret design og funktioner, der hjælper med at holde dig tilpas under barske vejrforhold. Disse superlette nylonbukser har forseglede sømme, der hjælper med at holde dig tør.

Design, som er nemt at pakke sammen

Disse bukser kan pakkes ned i deres egen baglomme, når du har brug for at tage et lag af. Og når du har dem på, passer den samme baglomme til de fleste telefoner.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel: 100 % nylon. Mesh: 82 % polyester/18 % elastan.
  • Standardpasform
  • Justerbare lynlåse ved manchetterne
  • Baglomme
  • Reflekterende ACG- og Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9697-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Den mandlige model har størrelse M på og er 180 cm høj
    • Standardpasform: ubesværet og traditionel
    • Fuld længde: går til under anklen
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genbrugte nylon i Nike-produkter begynder som en variation af materialer, inklusive genbrugte tæpper og brugte fiskenet. Nylonet er rengjort, sorteret og forvandlet til flager, inden det gennemgår kemiske eller mekaniske genbrugsprocesser for at lave nye, genbrugte nylongarn.
    • Tøj, der bruger materialer lavet af genanvendt nylon, reducerer kulstofemissionen med op til 50% sammenlignet med helt nyt nylon.

Anmeldelser (25)

4.4 stjerner

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Trailwind" Storm-FIT ADV vandtætte bukser til mænd

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

1.049 kr.

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