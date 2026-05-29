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ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV-jakke til mænd - Anthracite/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

ACG Trailwind

Storm-FIT ADV-jakke til mænd

1.349 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genbrugte nylonfibre

Vind i ansigtet og sko, der glider i mudderet – denne jakke kan klare det. Vi har brugt ultralet nylon, der har vindtæt og vandtæt teknologi, så designet er klar til al slags vejr. Og hvis stormen lægger sig, kan den pakkes ned i en lille inderlomme for nem opbevaring.


  • Vist farve: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

1.349 kr.

Vind i ansigtet og sko, der glider i mudderet – denne jakke kan klare det. Vi har brugt ultralet nylon, der har vindtæt og vandtæt teknologi, så designet er klar til al slags vejr. Og hvis stormen lægger sig, kan den pakkes ned i en lille inderlomme for nem opbevaring.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel: 100 % nylon. Mesh: 82 % polyester/18 % elastan.
  • Elastikmanchetter
  • Reflekterende ACG- og Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9695-060

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 191 cm høj
    • Standardpasform: ubesværet og traditionel
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genbrugte nylon i Nike-produkter begynder som en variation af materialer, inklusive genbrugte tæpper og brugte fiskenet. Nylonet er rengjort, sorteret og forvandlet til flager, inden det gennemgår kemiske eller mekaniske genbrugsprocesser for at lave nye, genbrugte nylongarn.
    • Tøj, der bruger materialer lavet af genanvendt nylon, reducerer kulstofemissionen med op til 50% sammenlignet med helt nyt nylon.

Anmeldelser (23)

4.4 stjerner

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV-jakke til mænd

ACG Trailwind

1.349 kr.

Fuldend looket

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