ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV-overdel til trailløb til mænd

The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
Genanvendte materialer
Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.
Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre
Tag ud på løbestierne med avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi. Meshpaneler på ryg og armhuler giver dig ekstra åndbarhed, hvor du har mest brug for det.
ACG Solar Chase
Tag ud på løbestierne med avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi. Meshpaneler på ryg og armhuler giver dig ekstra åndbarhed, hvor du har mest brug for det.
Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.
Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.
4.5 stjerner
The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
A comfortable and almost perfect top!
Huda955724138
A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.
XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a
Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.
ACG Solar Chase