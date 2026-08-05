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ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV-overdel til trailløb til mænd - sort/sort/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

ACG Solar Chase

Dri-FIT ADV-overdel til trailløb til mænd

449,90 kr.
sort/sort/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre

Tag ud på løbestierne med avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi. Meshpaneler på ryg og armhuler giver dig ekstra åndbarhed, hvor du har mest brug for det.


  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

449,90 kr.

Tag ud på løbestierne med avanceret, svedtransporterende teknologi. Meshpaneler på ryg og armhuler giver dig ekstra åndbarhed, hvor du har mest brug for det.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV-teknologien kombinerer fugttransporterende stof med avanceret teknologi og funktionelt design, der hjælper med at holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • Det bløde polybomuldsmateriale føles let med en let børstet fornemmelse.

Produktoplysninger

  • 85 % polyester/15 % bomuld
  • Reflekterende Nike ACG- og Nike Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9677-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 183 cm høj
    • Standardpasform: ubesværet og traditionel
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (4)

4.5 stjerner

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV-overdel til trailløb til mænd

ACG Solar Chase

449,90 kr.

Fuldend looket

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