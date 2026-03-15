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Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dri-FIT-trail-hættetrøje til mænd - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Dri-FIT-trail-hættetrøje til mænd

599,90 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Du er måske varm nok på løbeturen, men hvad med til og fra startskiltet? Denne hættetrøje har en rummelig pasform, så du nemt kan bruge den som et ekstra lag. Og det svedtransporterende materiale hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas.


  • Vist farve: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

599,90 kr.

Du er måske varm nok på løbeturen, men hvad med til og fra startskiltet? Denne hættetrøje har en rummelig pasform, så du nemt kan bruge den som et ekstra lag. Og det svedtransporterende materiale hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas.

Fordele

  • Nike Dri-FIT-teknologien transporterer sveden væk fra huden, hvor den hurtigere fordamper, så du kan holde dig tør og godt tilpas.
  • Letvægtsbørstet fleece føles blødt og åndbart.

Produktoplysninger

  • Krop: 54 % polyester/46 % bomuld. Hættefor: 100 % bomuld.
  • Reflekterende Nike ACG- og Nike Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Kængurulomme
  • Ribkant og -manchetter
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9667-323

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 183 cm høj
    • Løstsiddende pasform: rummelig og afslappet
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Anmeldelser (2)

4 stjerner

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dri-FIT-trail-hættetrøje til mænd

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

599,90 kr.

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