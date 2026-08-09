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Nike ACG Dri-FIT-trailløbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT-trailløbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder

529,90 kr.
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
sort/Summit White
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

Rygtet siger, at du har brug for lommer til dine løbeture – er otte nok? Disse lommer, der varierer i størrelse, form og lynlåsfunktion, giver dig frihed, så du kan fokusere på terrænet. Svedtransporterende materiale hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas, mens du tilbagelægger kilometerne.


  • Vist farve: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

529,90 kr.

Rygtet siger, at du har brug for lommer til dine løbeture – er otte nok? Disse lommer, der varierer i størrelse, form og lynlåsfunktion, giver dig frihed, så du kan fokusere på terrænet. Svedtransporterende materiale hjælper med at holde dig godt tilpas, mens du tilbagelægger kilometerne.

Forbliv tør

Det glatte og elastiske vævede materiale med Dri-FIT-teknologi transporterer sved væk fra din hud, hvor det hurtigere fordamper, så du kan forblive tør og tilpas.

Hold dig forberedt

Opbevaringsmulighederne omfatter to åbne sidelommer i mesh og en baglomme med lynlås, der er rummelig nok til de fleste telefoner. Derudover giver fem meshlommer i linningen dig mulighed for at opbevare vigtige småting til stier, såsom energigels og læbepomade. De elastiske løkker bagpå kan holde dine trekkingstave eller dit øverste lag.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel/kileforing: 75% polyester/25% elastan. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastan.
  • Linning med snoretræk
  • Tætsiddende pasform
  • Reflekterende ACG- og Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9643-004

Størrelse og pasform

    • Tætsiddende pasform: tæt og faconsyet
    • Medium støtte: føles som tætsiddende støtte, som holder alt på plads
    • Mellemhøj talje: Sidder lige under din naturlige talje (det smalleste sted på din overkrop)
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (9)

2.4 stjerner

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT-trailløbeshorts (10 cm) med høj talje til kvinder

Nike ACG

529,90 kr.

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