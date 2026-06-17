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Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-trailløbeleggings med høj talje til kvinder - sort/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

Nike ACG

Højtaljede 7/8-trailløbeleggings med Dri-FIT til kvinder

699,90 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

Rygtet siger, at du har brug for lommer til dine løbeture – er otte nok? Disse lommer, der varierer i størrelse, form og lynlåsfunktion, giver dig frihed, så du kan fokusere på terrænet. Et snoretræk i linningen giver dig mulighed for at justere din pasform, og det åndbare stof hjælper med at holde dig komfortabel, mens du tilbagelægger kilometerne.


  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

699,90 kr.

Rygtet siger, at du har brug for lommer til dine løbeture – er otte nok? Disse lommer, der varierer i størrelse, form og lynlåsfunktion, giver dig frihed, så du kan fokusere på terrænet. Et snoretræk i linningen giver dig mulighed for at justere din pasform, og det åndbare stof hjælper med at holde dig komfortabel, mens du tilbagelægger kilometerne.

Forbliv tør

Det glatte og elastiske vævede materiale med Dri-FIT-teknologi transporterer sved væk fra din hud, hvor det hurtigere fordamper, så du kan forblive tør og tilpas.

Hold dig forberedt

Opbevaringsmulighederne omfatter to åbne sidelommer i mesh og en baglomme med lynlås, der er rummelig nok til de fleste telefoner. Derudover giver fem meshlommer i linningen dig mulighed for at opbevare vigtige småting til stier, såsom energigels og læbepomade.

Produktoplysninger

  • Hoveddel/kileforing: 75 % polyester/25 % elastan. Mesh: 81 % nylon/19 % elastan.
  • Linning med snoretræk
  • Reflekterende ACG- og Swoosh-logoer
  • Produktet er ikke beregnet til brug som personligt sikkerhedsudstyr
  • Tætsiddende pasform
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: IO9645-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 178 cm høj
    • Tætsiddende pasform: tæt og faconsyet
    • Medium støtte: føles som tætsiddende støtte, som holder alt på plads
    • 7/8-længde: går til anklen
    • Højtaljet: Sidder på eller over din naturlige talje og giver mere tildækning
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
    • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.

Anmeldelser (26)

4.8 stjerner

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Produktet er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway eller i bytte for en rabat.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-trailløbeleggings med høj talje til kvinder

Nike ACG

699,90 kr.

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