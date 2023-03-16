Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        Gym Bags & Backpacks

        DuffelDrawstringTote
        Gender 
        (0)
        Men
        Women
        Kids 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Training & Gym
        Brand 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Nike Utility Power
        Nike Utility Power Training Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Utility Power
        Training Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
        €49.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
        €44.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        €39.99
        Nike Brasilia JDI
        Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia JDI
        Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
        €24.99
        Nike One Club
        Nike One Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One Club
        Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        €54.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        €34.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Shoe Bag (11L)
        €14.99
        Nike Gym Club
        Nike Gym Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        Bestseller
        Nike Gym Club
        Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
        €34.99
        Nike Utility Speed
        Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
        Nike Utility Speed
        Backpack (27L)
        €59.99
        Nike Utility
        Nike Utility Training Gymsack (17L)
        Nike Utility
        Training Gymsack (17L)
        €24.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
        €32.99
        Nike Sportswear Essentials
        Nike Sportswear Essentials Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Sportswear Essentials
        Cross-Body Bag (1L)
        €24.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Printed Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Printed Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
        €34.99
        Nike Heritage
        Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
        Nike Heritage
        Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
        €22.99
        Nike
        Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
        Bestseller
        Nike
        Kids' Backpack (20L)
        €29.99
        Nike One
        Nike One Women's Training Backpack (16L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One
        Women's Training Backpack (16L)
        €49.99
        Nike Gym Club
        Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag (24L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Gym Club
        Duffel Bag (24L)
        €39.99
        Nike Utility Speed
        Nike Utility Speed Training Backpack (27L)
        Nike Utility Speed
        Training Backpack (27L)
        €59.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Backpack (Medium, 24L)
        €42.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Printed Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Printed Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
        €39.99
        Nike One
        Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
        Bestseller
        Nike One
        Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
        €59.99
        Nike Heritage
        Nike Heritage Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
        Nike Heritage
        Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
        €22.99
        Nike Brasilia
        Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia
        Kids' Backpack (18L)
        €34.99
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Brasilia 9.5
        Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
        €42.99

        Nike Gym Bags & Backpacks

        Train smart and prepare for success with one of Nike’s gym bags or backpacks each specifically designed to fit your individual lifestyle, promote your training, and enhance your workout. Nike supports a variety of designs, styles and colours including totes, drawstring and duffel bags. Search for your custom gym bag needs and find the bag that will give you the freedom, mobility and ability to get up and go so you can tackle all of life’s daily adventures.

        PACK WORKOUT ESSENTIALS IN GYM BAGS & BACKPACKS

        For Nike’s premiere training bags and backpacks, check out Nike gym bags which are equipped with multiple storage pockets formulated to separate your wet and dry items while keeping all of your equipment, accessories, and belongings secure. Nike’s professional and modern designs elevate your routines, promote smart training, and equip you with the tools for success before you step a foot out the door. Prepare for greatness with a Nike bag and let Nike focus on your essentials, while you focus on your training. Shop gym bags and backpacks for men, women and kids.