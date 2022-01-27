Mit der Nike Schuhtasche kannst du deine Schuhe stilvoll verstauen und transportieren. Der Hauptteil besteht aus strapazierfähigen Materialien und verfügt über zwei große Nike Logos, einen abnehmbaren Crossbody-Riemen und eine echte Schuhkarton-Öffnung. Innen befinden sich eine elastische Innentasche und eine Mesh-Tasche mit Reißverschluss, in der du zusätzliche Schnürsenkel und andere kleine Gegenstände übersichtlich aufbewahren kannst.
M I. - 27. Jan. 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26. Jan. 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18. Jan. 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.