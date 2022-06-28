La technologie innovante s'associe à des matières légères pour vous permettre de garder le rythme jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée. Le short Nike AeroSwift mise tout sur la vitesse, avec une coupe slim et un tissu doux qui vous permet de bouger librement.
LeslieD967332028 - 29 juin 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 avr. 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.
AmandaJo - 28 mars 2022
I am 5 foot ten inches, 160 pounds, the medium was nice but a bit tight on the elastic. I plan to wear it with a crop so I wanted it a bit loose. I got the large. Love how the side slit goes high. I’m gonna try these in the water too. Very cute. The back is a bit longer which is nice. Highly recommend.