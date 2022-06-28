Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike AeroSwift

      Short de running pour Femme

      80 $

      Bien notés
      Noir/Blanc
      Violet vif/Cramoisi brillant

      La technologie innovante s'associe à des matières légères pour vous permettre de garder le rythme jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée. Le short Nike AeroSwift mise tout sur la vitesse, avec une coupe slim et un tissu doux qui vous permet de bouger librement.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CZ9398-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 174 cm
      • Coupe slim pour une tenue ajustée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (60)

      4.5 Étoiles

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 juin 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 avr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.

      • Tall girl approved.

        AmandaJo - 28 mars 2022

        I am 5 foot ten inches, 160 pounds, the medium was nice but a bit tight on the elastic. I plan to wear it with a crop so I wanted it a bit loose. I got the large. Love how the side slit goes high. I’m gonna try these in the water too. Very cute. The back is a bit longer which is nice. Highly recommend.