      Nike Academy Team

      Sac de sport pour le football (taille moyenne, 60 L)

      55 $

      Le sac de sport Nike Academy Team présente une conception résistante pensée pour vous permettre d'organiser soigneusement vos affaires. Les compartiments dédiés offrent suffisamment d'espace pour ranger votre ballon, vos chaussures et vos vêtements. Les poignées et la bandoulière permettent de transporter confortablement votre équipement lorsque vous êtes en déplacement.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CU8090-010

      Avis (3)

      3.7 Étoiles

      • Great bag but poor quality

        HarryG835380355 - 01 mars 2022

        Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping

      • Perfect! A good number of useful compartments

        Marie - 24 mai 2021

        Perfect. The bag has a good number of compartments which is very handy. It looks great and is good quality, the colour goes with everything, and it’s the perfect small duffel. Can’t complain

      • Very good

        jess05 - 12 mai 2021

        Love how this looks and has lots of pockets and compartments however it is so much bigger than I expected