Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Chaussure pour Femme

      140 $

      Bien notés

      Place au jeu. Confectionnée avec au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées, elle revisite une légende de l'histoire des sneakers avec un cuir synthétique.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir/Argent métallique/Blanc
      • Article : DC9486-101

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (52)

      4.7 Étoiles

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 mai 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 mai 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 mai 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike