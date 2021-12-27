Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Chaussure pour Jeune enfant

      85 $

      La Nike Blazer Mid '77 est une sneaker résolument stylée pour votre basketteur en herbe. Ce classique des parquets se transforme en légende du streetwear grâce à son look rétro et à son confort exceptionnel.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Orange total/Noir
      • Article : DA4087-100

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      • S Y. - 27 déc. 2021

        Parfait mon fils les adores

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 17 déc. 2021

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!

      • Y E. - 30 nov. 2021

        Confortable and beautiful