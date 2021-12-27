La Nike Blazer Mid '77 est une sneaker résolument stylée pour votre basketteur en herbe. Ce classique des parquets se transforme en légende du streetwear grâce à son look rétro et à son confort exceptionnel.
S Y. - 27 déc. 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 déc. 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!
Y E. - 30 nov. 2021
Confortable and beautiful